New Delhi: A day after elite SPG security force was withdrawn from Gandhis, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi Saturday extended her gratitude on behalf of the whole family to the protection group for looking after their security and well being with such “dedication, discretion and personal care”.

“On behalf of the whole family would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the SPG for looking after our security and wellbeing with such dedication, discretion and personal care,” Sonia Gandhi said in a letter to SPG Chief Arun Sinha.

On Friday, the Centre took away the SPG cover from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in view of the reduced threat perception to the family.

Rahul Gandhi had also thanked all security personnel on Friday, referring to them as “brothers and sisters”, following the government’s decision to end their SPG security cover.

“A big thank you to all my brothers and sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me and my family over the years,” Rahul Gandhi said taking to Twitter.

“Thank you for your dedication, your constant support and for a journey filled with affection and learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future,” he wrote.

The Special Protection Group is an elite armed force that provides proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and his or her family members. According to reports, the security requirement was reviewed as Gandhi family members — Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka — don’t have advanced threats. Now, all three of them will receive Z+ category security.