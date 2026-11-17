Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’ makes blockbuster debut, 2 lakh copies sold in less than a week

Rewrite The memoir was initially scheduled for publication in India by Penguin Random House. However, following a disagreement between the author and the publisher over certain editorial changes, the book found a new publisher in HarperCollins India.

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Sonia Gandhi (File Image)

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir has had an incredible run, with HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan saying it has sold “over two lakh copies” in less than a week. This has broken multiple publishing records and emerged as one of the “biggest memoirs” in independent India’s history.

“Belonging: A Journey of Love”, officially launched at a packed event at ITC Maurya on Monday, was attended by the who’s who of the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc, literary figures and a host of chief ministers, including Tamil Nadu’s C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka’s D K Shivakumar and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Celebrating the book’s unprecedented sales, Padmanabhan said it has already set several publishing records — and clearly not one at a time — with more than two lakh copies sold in less than a week after going on sale at 10 am last Tuesday.

“With more than two lakh copies sold in less than a week, the book has broken many records already: fastest-selling book, fastest-selling debut, fastest-selling work of non-fiction and fastest-selling memoir,” he said.

More than “15,000 copies” were also delivered in under 10 minutes on the day of publication, making it the fastest-delivered book in the country’s publishing history, he added.

According to industry insiders, while the benchmark for declaring a book a bestseller varies depending on the author, genre and publisher, a title in India is generally considered a bestseller once it crosses the 10,000-copy mark.

The thunderous response to the book has clearly taken even the debut author by surprise, with Gandhi admitting that she is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love and affection from readers.

“I always thought people would be impressed within certain weeks, but this has been overwhelming, unexpected and overwhelming.

“I am deeply touched by the love and affection people have shown in their comments, in buying the book and even in the critiques. Those are the reasons,” the Congress Parliamentary Party chief said with a smile, drawing thunderous applause from the packed hall, including from her children — Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Initially slated to be published in India by Penguin Random House, the memoir found a new publisher, HarperCollins India, after the author and the former publishing house failed to reach an agreement over certain editorial changes.

While Congress leaders alleged pressure to remove politically-sensitive references, Penguin denied any external interference, maintaining that the disagreement was part of its regular editorial process.

With the book now breaking sales records, Padmanabhan and the team at HarperCollins India is clearly laughing all the way to the bank. However, Padmanabhan remained tight-lipped about how HarperCollins India came on board, saying it is a “story for another day”.

He did reveal, though, that the publishing house had “less than 12 weeks” to bring the book to readers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)