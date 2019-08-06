New Delhi: Congress party Lok Sabha leader today questioned the credibility of ‘Kashmir as an internal matter of India’ which was not only rubbished by Union Home Minister Amit Shah but he went on to say that he will sacrifice his life even for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“If an issue is monitored by the United Nations since 1948, can it be an internal matter, you should explain,” said Chaudhary.

He went on to say that Simla and Lahore Agreement was bilateral then how can it be an internal matter.

Sonia Gandhi was clearly not impressed with this statement and can be seen expressing her disapproval.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha: You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral? pic.twitter.com/RNyUFTPzca — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

This created an uproar in the house, especially from the treasury benches.

Union Minister Amit Shah reacted sharply to this statement of Chaudhary and said that Congress should clarify if it is the party’s stand.

“Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary demanding a clarification from BJP government as to how Kashmir is an internal matter of India ..saying Kashmir matter is pending in the UN … It seems Pakistan send their representative to the Indian Parliament!” BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.

#WATCH Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha: Main sadan mein jab jab Jammu and Kashmir rajya bola hoon tab tab Pakistan occupied Kashmir aur Aksai Chin dono iska hissa hain, ye baat hai…Jaan de denge iske liye! pic.twitter.com/CqPf7vEJwh — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi finally reacted to the Centre’s decision to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.