New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s only election rally in Haryana has been cancelled at the last minute, just a few hours before it was scheduled to take place.

#UPDATE Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's rally in Mahendragarh,Haryana has been cancelled, Rahul Gandhi will address the rally instead https://t.co/yATQt7sIs2 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

The Haryana Congress on Twitter announced that Rahul Gandhi will now address the Mahendragarh rally instead of her, but deleted the tweet a few minutes later.

“Shri @RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons (sic),” the party’s deleted tweet had said.

However, a Congress leader confirmed to Hindustan Times that the cancellation came after Sonia Gandhi fell ill on Thursday night.

The rally in Mahendragarh was significant as it would have been her first poll public address after becoming interim party chief. She was to campaign for Congress candidate Rao Daan Singh, who is contesting against BJP minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Over the last few years, Sonia Gandhi’s appearances in public rallies have been quite rare. She had last addressed a rally in Rae Bareli on June 12 to thank the voters of re-electing her in the Lok Sabha election.