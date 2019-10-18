New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s only election rally in Haryana has been cancelled at the last minute, just a few hours before it was scheduled to take place.
The Haryana Congress on Twitter announced that Rahul Gandhi will now address the Mahendragarh rally instead of her, but deleted the tweet a few minutes later.
“Shri @RahulGandhi ji will be addressing a public meeting at Mahendragarh today, at 2 PM. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable reasons (sic),” the party’s deleted tweet had said.
However, a Congress leader confirmed to Hindustan Times that the cancellation came after Sonia Gandhi fell ill on Thursday night.
The rally in Mahendragarh was significant as it would have been her first poll public address after becoming interim party chief. She was to campaign for Congress candidate Rao Daan Singh, who is contesting against BJP minister Ram Bilas Sharma.
Over the last few years, Sonia Gandhi’s appearances in public rallies have been quite rare. She had last addressed a rally in Rae Bareli on June 12 to thank the voters of re-electing her in the Lok Sabha election.
Congress general secretary and Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party’s state president Kumari Selja and many local leaders and candidates are expected to be present at this public meeting which will be held at government college sports complex in Mahendragarh.
The single-phase Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and results will be announced three days later on October 24. Maharashtra, another state with a BJP Chief Minister, will also witness elections as per the same schedule.