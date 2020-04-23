New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, at the Congress working committee meeting held today via video conference, lashed out at the centre saying that it has only partially implemented the suggestions given by her party. The Congress President added there is no alternative to testing, but asserted that it is being done at a slow place, while the testing kits are still in short supply in the country. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Advises to Offer Ramzan Prayers at Home

Further, she accused the ruling BJP of spreading "communal prejudice and hatred", at a time when they should be tackling coronavirus unitedly.

Sonia said, "Sections of our society face acute hardship – particularly our farmers -khet mazdoors, migrant labourers, construction workers and people in the unorganized sector. Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihood have been destroyed."

Opening remarks of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at the CWC Meeting. pic.twitter.com/W7RTLVfGE9 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 23, 2020

“I offered our constructive cooperation & suggestions, but unfortunately, the government has acted upon them only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity from the Central Government is conspicuous by its absence,” she said.

She added that, “12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs 7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis.”

“We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits and their quality is poor,” she further said.