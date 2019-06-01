New Delhi: After the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, newly-elected Congress parliamentarians will meet on Saturday to elect the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), which is currently headed by Sonia Gandhi. The meeting will be held in the central hall of Parliament and all 52 parliamentarians are expected to be present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, reports said.

The MPs will chalk out party’s strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament which is set to begin from June 17. Apart from this, they may elect their leader in the Lower House.

Notably, this will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party’s working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress chief. The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.

Earlier on May 30, Rahul had a meeting with former PM Manmohan Singh at the latter’s residence. It is said that Singh had expressed his wish to meet Rahul after which the Congress president drove to his residence.

Gandhi also met NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday. The meeting between the two leaders prompted speculation in state political circles about a possible merger of the NCP and Congress.

State leaders of both the parties, however, said they were unaware if the issue of merger was discussed during the meeting.Pawar maintained that he and Gandhi discussed matters pertaining to Maharashtra Assembly polls, due later this year, and also the drought situation in the state.

Yesterday, the Congress core committee (CCC) had held a meeting to discuss the post-election situation. Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala attended the meeting. The CCC reportedly discussed the party’s concerns regarding EVMs.