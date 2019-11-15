New Delhi: A day after the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena held a joint meeting to discuss the Common Minimum Programme with regard to the government formation in the state, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi will on November 17 sit together to discuss the next course of action.

“Congress alone can’t decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He also said that the Congress alone can’t decide everything and the decision will only be taken after the meeting of the two leaders.

“Once they both sit and discuss, only then will the political strategy be prepared. That will be followed and implemented,” Kharge added.

The statement from the Congress comes hours after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said his party has the highest number of winning candidates in the state and with the help of 119 MLAs, his party can form the government in the state.

He also went on to say that his party is committed to give a stable government to the state as there can’t be a government in Maharashtra without the BJP.

“We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs, we’ll form the BJP government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence before the party leaders. We’re committed to give a stable government to the state. There can’t be a government in Maharashtra without the BJP,” BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.

The statement from the BJP comes hours after the Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) on Friday confirmed that the state will get a Shiv Sena Chief Minister this time. The development comes a day after the three prospective partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress finalised 40-point common minimum programme (CMP).

“They (Shiv Sena) have been insulted and it is our responsibility to protect their pride. We are not going to contest for the CM post (Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja raha hai ki Shiv Sena ka CM hoga kya?CM ke post ko leke hi Shiv Sena-BJP ke beech mein vivaad hua, toh nishchit roop se CM Shiv Sena ka hoga. Shiv Sena ko apmanit kiya gaya hai, unka swabhimaan banaye rakhna hamari zimmedari banti hai),” NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

The NCP issued the statement after it held a joint meeting with the Shiv Sena and the Congress for two days. The three parties had a joint meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a Common Minimum Programme for the state.

After holding the joint meeting on Thursday, Shiv Sena said that they had a discussion on Common Minimum Programme and also prepared a draft regarding the same.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the draft will be sent to the high command of three parties for discussion, and the final decision will be taken thereafter.

“Common Minimum Programme was discussed in the meeting, a draft has been prepared. The draft will be sent to high command of three parties for discussion, final decision will be taken by high commands,” Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, Congress and NCP had bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly. As no party came forward to prove majority to form the government in the state, it on Tuesday came under President’s rule after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.