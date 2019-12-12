New Delhi: At a time when Assam is burning amid massive protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, state Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Thursday urged the people of his state to maintain peace and tranquillity.

“I sincerely appeal to all sections of people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity. It’s our cultural, social and spiritual tradition. I’ve a firm belief that people of Assam, as usual, will maintain peace for all time to come,” he said.

The statement from the chief minister comes after the unrest in Guwahati and other parts of the state continued for the fourth consecutive day over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 that was passed both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He said that some sections of people are trying to make the situation aggravated in the state. “Section of people is trying to make the situation aggravated by spreading misinformation and misleading people by saying that 10-15 mn people are going to take citizenship in Assam. It’s false propaganda,” he added.

He also assured that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have very categorically stated the Centre is committed to implementing the Clause 6 of Assam Accord in letter and spirit to ensure the constitutional safeguard to the people of Assam politically, culturally.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand stated that some people are trying to fuel tensions in Northeast, don’t be misled by the Congress.

“There’re attempts to fuel tensions in Northeast, don’t be misled by Congress. Assure every state of East and Northeast. The traditions, culture, language etc of Assam and other states won’t be affected,” PM Modi said.

He also stated that most of the states in the region are out of the ambit of this bill but the politics of Congress and its allies depend on illegal immigrants

Ever since the CAB was introduced in Lok Sabha, the states of Assam and Tripura are boiling in protests. In the wake of the protests, Guwahati and Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders and Internet services in these places have also been suspended for the next 48 hours.

As per updates from the Indian Army, five Army Columns have been deployed in Assam while three Assam Rifles columns have been deployed in Tripura.

The CAB, which was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.