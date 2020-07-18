New Delhi: Sonu Punjaban, a notorious human trafficker who was convicted by Delhi Court and is currently serving a jail term in connection with cases of kidnapping and prostitution, attempted suicide inside prison premises on Sunday. Also Read - Aditya Chopra Questioned For Four Hours by Mumbai Police in The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case
She was taken to Deen Dayal hospital after she consumed an excess amount of pills meant for headache. Punjaban was lodged in Tihar's jail number 6.
After consuming the medicine she complained of uneasiness and was subsequently admitted to the dispensary situated within the jail premises.
Speaking to a news agency, Rajkumar, Public Relation officer of Tihar Jail said that her condition is stable and she might be discharged soon.
Who is Sonu Punjaban alias Geeta Arora
Sonu Punjaban and her associate Sandeep Bedwal were convicted by the Delhi court in a case of kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution. Prosecution had stated that Sonu Punjaban used to administer drugs into the body of the victim to make it "more suitable for prostitution" and used to charge Rs 1,500 from the customers.
The case pertains to a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Bedwal on September 11, 2009 and was sold multiple times to different people including Sonu Punjaban, for the purpose of prostitution.
(With agency inputs)