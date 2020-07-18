New Delhi: Sonu Punjaban, a notorious human trafficker who was convicted by Delhi Court and is currently serving a jail term in connection with cases of kidnapping and prostitution, attempted suicide inside prison premises on Sunday. Also Read - Aditya Chopra Questioned For Four Hours by Mumbai Police in The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

She was taken to Deen Dayal hospital after she consumed an excess amount of pills meant for headache. Punjaban was lodged in Tihar’s jail number 6. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Did Not File Any Written Complaint With Cyber Crime Branch After Receiving Death And Rape Threats in SSR Case

After consuming the medicine she complained of uneasiness and was subsequently admitted to the dispensary situated within the jail premises.

Speaking to a news agency, Rajkumar, Public Relation officer of Tihar Jail said that her condition is stable and she might be discharged soon.