New Delhi: Local don and Delhi's buzzing sex racketeer, Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, was on Wednesday sent to 24 years of rigorous jail term by the Delhi High Court after she 'crossed all limits' to be called a woman. Her accomplice, Sandeep Bedwal, was also sent to 20-year imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 64,000 on her and said she deserved the severest punishment provided under the law for not only purchasing the minor for prostitution but brutalising her.

"How a woman can outrage and brutalise the modesty of another woman, who is minor, in such a horrific way. The shameful deeds of convict Geeta Arora deprives her of any leniency from the courts," the judge ruled.

Four days back, the notorious human trafficker attempted suicide inside the premises of Tihar jail where she was serving a jail term in connection with cases of kidnapping and prostitution. She was taken to Deen Dayal hospital after she consumed an excessive amount of pills meant for headache.

Who is Sonu Punjaban?

The real-life pimp who inspired actress Richa Chadha’s character in Fukrey, Punjaban ran a massive prostitution ring with her main clientele primarily in South Delhi. She supplied girls, including minors, who were often kidnapped, drugged and raped. She also supplied aspiring models and actresses in posh localities, five-star hotels and farmhouses of Delhi where they were used by powerful men for sexual services.

When was she convicted?

Sonu Punjaban and her associate Sandeep Bedwal were convicted by the Delhi court in a case of kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution. The case pertains to a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Bedwal on September 11, 2009 and was sold multiple times to different people including Punjaban, for the purpose of prostitution.

The prosecution had stated that Sonu Punjaban used to administer drugs into the body of the victim to make it “more suitable for prostitution” and used to charge Rs 1,500 from the customers.