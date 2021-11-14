New Delhi: Malvika Sood, sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will contest the Punjab Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held next year. The actor made an announcement in this regard at a press conference in Moga, however, there was no clarity on the choice of the party which she would be joining. “Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serving people is unparalleled,” Sood reportedly said at a press conference in Moga.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Announces First List of Its Candidates | Details Here

Before heading to Moga, the actor, who had earned much praise for his philanthropic work during the corona pandemic, had called on Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. If reports are to be believed, the duo had a meeting at a private hotel in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the previous Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had appointed Sood as the brand ambassador of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state. "Happy to share that actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood to be the Brand Ambassador of Punjab's COVID-19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," the former CM had tweeted.

Besides, Sood has also been associated with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the brand ambassador of its welfare scheme to mentor students. However, the actor had earlier clarified that he had no plans to join AAP.