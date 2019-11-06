New Delhi: Soon after bus rides became free for women in Delhi, Mumbai’s the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is all set to start women-only buses. According to a TOI report, it has already received three of 37 Tejaswini buses, to be deployed within 15 days. Another 34 buses will arrive in a month.

Areas which will benefit from this service are Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Lower Parel and Malad. Apart from Mumbai, the scheme is projected in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Nagpur.

As of now, there is a ladies special double-decker bus between CSMT and NCPA. But as the woman workforce is increasing, the need to increase the numbers of such ladies special buses are being felt.

Under the Tejaswini scheme, the government has given a grant of Rs 11 crore. In June, a proposal to procure these mini non-AC buses for the Tejaswini fleet was cleared by BEST. Initially, the buses will run only during peak hours between 7 am and 11 am and then between 5 pm and 9 pm.

According to reports, BEST has a ridership of around 33 lakh of which nearly seven lakh are women. While the new scheme is aimed at ensuring women safety, commuters want female conductors too.

However, questions are being raised why the administration was procuring diesel buses, instead of CNG.

The scheme, however, has failed to take off in Pune. It was reported that in the absence of enough women passengers, the buses were allowing male passengers.