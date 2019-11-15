New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Marathi playback singer Geeta Mali died in a road accident, soon after she posted a selfie on her Facebook after landing in Mumbai from the US. She was on a two-month trip to the US performing at various shows.

The accident took place as the car in which Geeta and her husband Vijay Mali were travelling rammed into an oil tanker near Shahapur on the Mumbai-Nashik highway as the couple was returning from the airport to Nashik.

According to reports, Geeta died on the spot. Vijay is being treated as Shahpur Civill hospital.

The singer was visibly happy after returning to India as she posed in front of the airport with a smiling face with her husband and posted those photos with #Arrived.

Geeta had sung songs for a few Marathi films and also cut her own music albums. She was updating her fans about her trip which was organised by IIFF International Film Festival. She completed her Masters in Indian classical music from Mumbai University and formed Geet Ganga musical band.