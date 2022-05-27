New Delhi: CoWIN chief and CEO of the National Health Authority Dr RS Sharma on Friday said the Central government is planning to repurpose the CoWIN platform for Universal Immunisation Programme and other national health programmes while continuing with its current function of recording Covid vaccination and issuing certificates. The decision from the Centre comes at a time when the vaccination record under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) is now being maintained manually.Also Read - COVID Precaution Dose From Today: Eligibility, Booking, Registration, Walk-in Appointments | All You Need to Know

"Once CoWIN is repurposed to include the UIP, the entire vaccination system will become digitised, thus easing tracking beneficiaries and facilitating real-time monitoring," CoWIN chief and CEO of the National Health Authority Dr RS Sharma told PTI.

He said the new process will do away with the hassle of keeping a physical record. He further explained that once the immunisation programme is digitised, beneficiaries will get certificates on the spot and they can also download it. "These certificates will be stored in Digi-lockers," he explained.

Giving further details, Dr Sharma said efficient record-keeping will help in creating an evidence-base that helps in planning effective interventions.

It must be noted that the Universal Immunisation Programme is one of the largest vaccination projects in the world which is aimed at protecting children and pregnant mothers from preventable diseases.

Under Universal Immunisation Programme, the Centre provides shots for 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, such as polio, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, and hepatitis B, for free.

Talking about the importance of an integrated immunisation information system, one official told PTI that it helps in the effective management of vaccination programmes at national, state and district levels.

“Since CoWIN has proved its worth in COVID-19 vaccination, a decision has been taken to bring UIP under the ambit of this platform even as recording Covid vaccination on the portal will continue,” the official stated.