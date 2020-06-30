New Delhi: After a shocking video emerged of health workers in Karnataka dumping bodies of COVID-19 patients in a pit, the district administration of Ballari, where the incident took place, clarified that the protocols/SOPs for burial of bodies were strictly followed. Also Read - From KG to Class 10: Here's How Educational Institutions in Karnataka Can Hold Online Classes

The administration, however, expressed regret at the manner in which the remains of the deceased were handled, unconditionally apologising to the families of all the deceased. Also Read - When Will Schools Open in Karnataka? Read BS Yediyurappa Govt's Full Plan Here

In a statement today, SS Nakul, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Ballari, said, “A few videos have been circulating in social media since this morning, showing footage of burial procedures. An enquiry was ordered under the Additional Deputy Commissioner, and it was found that the video does belong to Ballari and comprises of burial of eight people who passed away after succumbing to COVID-19”. Also Read - SSLC Exam in Karnataka: Student, Staff Test Positive, Scare Spread Among Students, Parents

“The video shows that protocols/SOP to be followed for burial (body bags, lining etc.) have been strictly followed. However, the district administration is deeply upset and sorrowful at the manner in which the remains of the deceased were handled,” the statement further stated.

It also noted that the entire field team involved in the incident has been disbanded and replaced by a new team.

“We regret the incident deeply and hereby unconditionally apologise to the families of the deceased and the people of Ballari in general,” the statement concluded.

Few videos are circulating in social media showing footage of burial procedures. Enquiry ordered under Add'l Dy Commissioner, Ballari & it was found that the video belongs to Ballari & comprises of burial of 8 ppl who succumbed to #COVID19: Dy Commissioner&DM, Ballari. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/IiYI3DPs0v — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Notably, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was among those to share the video after it went viral on social media.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 947 new cases of coronavirus, 503 of which were from Bengaluru Urban. The state’s overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 15,242, including 246 deaths of which 20 were reported today.