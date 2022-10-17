Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Sourav Ganguly, who has been replaced as the Indian cricket board chairman, “had been deprived” and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make sure that former Indian caption be allowed to contest ICC (International Cricket Council) election.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Likely To Fight Elections For Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) As Per Reports

"I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request GoI not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports…He is not a political party member," Mamata Banerjee said.

“Sourav is our pride and he played well and also did well as administrator. He was given responsibility of board president for three years and he served that role very well. We do not know why then after completing term, he was removed and son of Amitbabu (Son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah) remained there. We have no problem with him remaining as secretary of the BCCI but we want to know why Sourav was removed as BCCI president,” she added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari countered the attack by Mamata saying that the TMC chief should remove Shah Rukh Khan and make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal.