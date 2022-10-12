Kolkata/West Bengal: Sourav Ganguly has now become a flashpoint between Trinamool Congress and BJP amid ongoing reports that Roger Binny might replace the former Indian skipper as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. TMC and BJP are at loggerheads over the issue as Trinamool Congress claimed that Ganguly is a victim of ‘political vendetta’ as it failed to induct him into the party.Also Read - Roger Binny Likely To Replace Sourav Ganguly As Next BCCI Chief

Ganguly’s Removal ‘Politically Motivated’

The TMC claimed that Ganguly’s ‘removal’ was ‘politically motivated’ so that Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah can continue as BCCI secretary for a second term. Dismissing the allegations, BJP, on the other hand, said that the party never tried to induct Ganguly in its fold.

BJP Hits Back

“We don’t know when the BJP tried to induct Sourav Ganguly into the party.He is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI. Did they have any role when he took over as BCCI president? The Trinamool should stop politicising every issue,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

For the unversed, Ganguly, at one time, was said to be the man BJP wanted to rope in for a leadership role in the party’s West Bengal unit, as it was looking for a person to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But the cricketer confined himself to cricket administration, steering away from politics.

Roger Binny Set to Replace Ganguly

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI President and is likely to get the top job unopposed when the board holds its annual general meeting on October 18 in Mumbai.