New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he was informed by sources that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "will arrest" Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain in the coming days. At a press briefing, CM Kejriwal said "raids backed by Centre" were conducted twice against Satyender Jain but nothing was found against the Delhi health minister. "They are welcome this time too," Kejriwal quipped.

“Our sources have apprised us that in the coming days, ED will arrest Satyendar Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain,” Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Back in 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided Delhi Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain’s home in New Delhi after registering a case against him. The case against Satyender Jain was in connection to alleged corruption in hiring a creative team for the Public Works Department to suggest new architectural designs and bring down costs, officials said. Jain and other AAP leaders had then claimed “political agenda” behind the raids conducted against him.