New Delhi: At a time when coronavirus cases are declining in many states, India on Tuesday recorded at least one case of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 and four cases of the South African variant. This has been announced by Director-General of Indian Centre for Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava. However, all travellers and their contacts have been tested and quarantined. Also Read - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Pakistan Cricket Team Joins Viral Trend As Pacer Hasan Ali Shares Hilarious Version | Watch

“In India, the South African strain of COVID19 has been detected in 4 returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined,” Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, said. Also Read - More Than 21% Indians May Have Had COVID-19, Shows Latest Sero-survey; Large Population Still Vulnerable

He said that the ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, while the Brazil variant of SAS-CoV-2 has been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune. Also Read - UK Covid-19 Variant Has Mutated Again, May Reduce Vaccine Efficacy: Scientists

The ICMR said that India currently has 187 patients who have been infected with the UK variant of the Covid-19 virus. However, there have been no mortalities among the people infected with the UK variant.

The health ministry said that the Centre has done disembarkations, mandatory RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from UK. “Those who tested positive, their genome sequencing being done. This is a good strategy. I hope- we might follow this similar strategy for flights from South Africa & Brazil,” secretary of Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said.

He also added that the flights from South Africa and Brazil to India are routed through Gulf countries, are not direct to India. The Civil Aviation ministry is looking in it, he said.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said that 17 states and UTs have reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, while six of them have recorded no new case during the period.

The recoveries have surged to 1,06,33,025 with 11,805 more patients having recuperated in a day, and India’s Recovery Rate of 97.32 percent is amongst the highest in the world, it said in its update of cases till 8 AM.

The difference between the recovered and active cases has further increased to 1,04,96,153, the ministry underlined.

“In another positive development, 31 states and UTs have reported a recovery rate of more than the national average. Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have a recovery rate of 99.88 percent,” the ministry said.

As many as 87,20,822 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,84,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 AM. These include 61,07,120 HCWs (1st dose), 1,60,291 HCWs (2nd dose) and 24,53,411 FLWs (1st dose).

Till day 31 of the vaccination drive (15th February 2021), a total of 4,35,527 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. Out of which, 2,99,797 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,574 sessions for the first dose and 1,35,730 HCWs received the second dose of vaccine.