No more traffic jams in South Delhi! Delhi LG approves new elevated corridor on Maa Anandmayee Marg

Delhi LG approves a 5.5-km elevated corridor on Maa Anandmayee Marg to bypass 12 traffic intersections near Okhla Industrial Area.

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Flyover on Maa Anandmayee Marg- Representational image

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the residents of Delhi who are regularly impacted by the traffic of the city, Delhi Lt Governor TS Sandhu approved construction a 5.5-km-long elevated corridor on the Maa Anandmayee Marg. Paving the way for the project aimed at decongesting the key arterial road in south Delhi, the flyover on Maa Anandmayee Marg will bypass around 12 intersections on the road and is aimed at easing traffic congestion caused by the mix of traffic generated from the Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas. Here are all the details you need to know about the the flyover on Maa Anandmayee Marg will bypass.

Details on flyover to be built on Maa Anandmayi Marg

Traffic Survey Findings: Over 10,000 vehicles pass through an approximately 5.5-kilometer stretch every hour, far exceeding normal capacity and causing frequent jams. Read more: Faridabad Commuters ATTENTION! Delhi Sarita Vihar Flyover To Remain CLOSED For 2 Months; Check Alternative Routes

Key Bottlenecks: Major congestion occurs near the Crown Plaza and Okhla Phase 2 signals, stranding commuters for hours.

Importance of the Route: Ma Anandmayi Marg is a vital connecting road running from the Kalkaji flyover directly to the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, passing through residential colonies and the Okhla Industrial Area.

Peak Hour Impact: Traffic jams severely intensify during office rush hours.

Proposed Solution: Agencies are preparing to start construction on a 2.4-kilometer-long, six-lane flyover to ensure smoother traffic flow across the entire route.

Congestion Hotspots: The traffic study highlighted 12 highly congested signals, including Crown Plaza, Okhla Phase 2 and the T-junctions at Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Baba Fateh Singh Marg and Railway Colony Road.

Unrelated Incident: Allegations of discrimination surfaced during the Nari Shakti event at Delhi University after participants wearing sleeveless clothes were barred from the stage.

Sandhu who headed a meeting of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) also approved multi-modal integration (MMI) plans for six additional metro stations for improving access to last-mile connectivity.

UTTIPEC, under the Delhi Development Authourity (DDA), is the highest governing body for approval of infrastructure projects.

“The projects approved during the meeting will help improve connectivity to metro stations, make last-mile access more convenient and safer for pedestrians and ease congestion at some of Delhi’s key traffic points,” a DDA official said.

The roadways are expected to facilitate smoother movement for commuters, while the MMI plans will strengthen the connection between public transport and surrounding areas. Together, these measures will contribute to more efficient, safer and better-connected commute for people across Delhi, the official said.

A proposed underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection will further help in decongesting vehicular traffic on Okhla Estate Marg.