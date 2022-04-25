New Delhi: Three people were feared to be trapped while two were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. “A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement, adding that a total of five laborers were feared to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway. The incident came a month after another under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate wherein three workers were injured.Also Read - Delhi Metro Passenger Woes Continue As Blue Line Faces Delay, Lack Of Waiting Time Info; Know What DMRC Says

