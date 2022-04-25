New Delhi: Three people were feared to be trapped while two were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway. “A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement, adding that a total of five laborers were feared to be trapped and a rescue operation is underway. The incident came a month after another under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate wherein three workers were injured.Also Read - Delhi Metro Passenger Woes Continue As Blue Line Faces Delay, Lack Of Waiting Time Info; Know What DMRC Says
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse | Here Are The LIVE Updates
- Reacting to the accident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he and the district administration were monitoring the rescue operation. “This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am looking at every information related to the incident,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
Also Read - Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Railway Godown Near Pratap Nagar Metro Station In Delhi
- So far, two people have been rescued while three more are feared to be trapped in the debris, according to a report by Times Now.
Also Read - Delhi Logs Over 1,000 Fresh COVID Cases For 3rd Day In Row; Positivity Rate At 4.48% | Top Points
- No deaths have been reported yet from the accident.
- Speaking to Times Now, Mayor said that an advisory was issued last month, but the owner did not pay heed to that notice.
- “It was someone’s house who wanted to get it repaired. We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, 2-3 people are trapped inside,” SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
- An official informed that they received a call about the incident around 1.25 p.m. at Building No. 173, Satya Niketan, Delhi after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.
- A rescue operation is underway at Satya Niketan where an under-construction building collapsed.
- The southwest district police also rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident of house collapse.
- Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C. is also on the spot.
- A rescue operation was underway for five people who were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.