New Delhi: Hours after PM Modi interacted with top Bollywood stars, Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, accused the Prime Minister of being partial to the North Indian personalities and neglecting the South Indian Film Industry. Notably, no famous personality from South film fraternity was invited at the event which was considered as a meet of Indian film and entertainment industry.

“Dearest Narendra Modi ji. We in the South of India admire you and are proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect we felt that the representation of leading personalities and cultural icons was limited only to Hindi artists and the South Film Industry was completely neglected. I express my feelings with pain and hope it’s taken in the right spirit,” Upasana Konidela tweeted.

Konidela made the remarks while responding to a picture which PM Modi had shared on his Twitter timeline. In the picture, PM Modi was seen posing with Shah Rukh , Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, netizens have praised Konidela for voicing her opinion on the unfair treatment of the Prime Minister.

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

When every citizen works Dil Se, the outcome will be exceptional. We will leave no stone unturned to carry forward the message of Bapu in letter and spirit. @iamsrk https://t.co/L0G38kKRvr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2019

Wonderful madam…

U are only one..👏👏👏

Rightly Questioned and reminded South India and Film industry to PM…

Let see how he responds in future.. — SURYA@indian (@SURYA67961017) October 20, 2019

Thanks for mentioning as 'South of India' rather than south India… Also your Great gesture standing for south film industry🙏🏼 — 🅲🅷🅸🆁🆄 🅿🅰🆆🅰🅽 (@CHIRUnPAWAN) October 19, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with members of the film industry and several Bollywood’s top stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Boney Kapoor and others. The focus was on inviting the film industry to create films and television shows that popularise Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

“Gandhi is synonymous with simplicity. His thoughts reverberate far and wide. The power of creativity is immense, and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi,” noted Prime Minister Modi.