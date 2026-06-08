IMD Karnataka Red Alert: IMD issues red alerts for coastal districts as monsoon rains gain momentum | Check full list

As South-west monsoon rains intensify across Karnataka, the IMD has issued severe red alerts for coastal and interior districts through Wednesday.

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Noida weather update: Gusty winds, intense storm, rain hit Delhi-NCR, bring respite to scorching heat, IMD forecasts more shower | Image: PTI

South-west monsoon update: The South-west monsoon has dramatically intensified across Karnataka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to sound its highest emergency weather warnings for several regions. A series of red alerts has been issued starting Monday for the vulnerable coastal and interior districts, signaling an imminent threat of extreme precipitation. Under the IMD’s classification, a red alert mandates immediate action as infrastructure braces for “extremely heavy” downpours exceeding 20 cm within a 24-hour window.

IMD Karnataka Red Alert: Check list of impacted areas

The atmospheric onslaught is scheduled to expand significantly over a three-day timeline:

Monday: The initial wave focuses squarely on the coast, with red alerts activated for the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Tuesday: The risk zone widens to five districts as the heavy rain system pushes inland, engulfing Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

Southwest monsoon reaches Northeast, set to cover entire region in next 2-3 days

The Southwest monsoon advanced into substantial parts of the Northeastern region on Sunday, arriving two days later than its normal onset date, bringing widespread rainfall and raising hopes for a normal to above-normal monsoon season across the region.

Also read: IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh: Alert for residents as moderate to severe storms likely in multiple districts | All details

Officials of the Meteorological Centres under the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati and Agartala said that the Southwest monsoon entered Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

“Within the next two to three days, the Southwest monsoon is expected to cover all the Northeastern states,” an IMD official in Agartala told IANS.

According to IMD officials, favourable meteorological conditions currently prevail over the region, facilitating the further advancement of the monsoon during the next two to three days.

(With inputs from agencies)