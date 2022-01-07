Hubballi: With Omicron cases rising, the South Western Railway, Hubballi on Friday said that only passengers with a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours prior to boarding will be allowed to board the trains from Goa for Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID vaccination status. It is mandatory for students and the public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka for various reasons, to undergo RT-PCR once in 15 days and possess such negative report, the SWR added.Also Read - Bengaluru: Badminton Match Turns COVID Super-Spreader As 27 Test Positive, Probe Underway

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka government made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from Goa to have a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours to enter the state. This rule is also applicable for passengers boarding connecting flights from Goa.

"The concerned airlines will issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours (3 days). Similarly, railway authorities will be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains from Goa to Karnataka carry negative RT-PCR certificates," read the government statement.

“For all the passengers travelling by bus originating from Goa, the concerned bus conductors will be directed to ensure that all the passengers possess negative RT-PCR report,” it read further. “It is mandatory for the students and public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka to have a negative RT-PCR test report,” the order added.