Southern States Likely To Witness Heavy Rains, Says IMD; Schools Closed | 10 Points

Southern states are likely to witness heavy rains in coming days as a fresh low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, may move towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and cause intense rains.

Chennai: While North India grapples with toxic pollution, South India is battered by extreme rainfall during North-East Monsoon season. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast around 9 November. “It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during the subsequent 48 hours,” it added. In likelihood of heavy rains, Directorate of School Education declared a holiday on Friday for all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The weather department also notified that a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 4 November and adjoining plains from 5 November. Meanwhile, a few South Indian states are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next few days.

SEE FULL FORECAST HERE:

According to the long range forecast for rainfall and temperature for November, an IMD official said south peninsular India was likely to experience above-normal rainfall during the month as northeast monsoon showers were set to drench the region. Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 4 to 6 November. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on 4 November Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5-8 November. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 7 November Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 5 to 7 November Isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand on 06th and isolated light rainfall over Punjab on 5 & 6 November Large parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand are also likely to experience above-normal day temperatures that virtually rules out coldwave conditions during the month. “There could be cloudy conditions in the region as minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal. This would mean that coldwave conditions were less likely during November,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. Schools were closed in Puducherry on Friday on account of heavy rains.