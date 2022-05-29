Thiruvananthpuram: In a relief from scorching heat in many parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has set in over India’s southern coast in Kerala, India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season over India through a four-month period (June-September).Also Read - India-Bangladesh Train Services Resumes After Two Years of Suspension

The southwest monsoon, which is considered the lifeline of India's agriculture-based economy, arrived three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. As one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of farm goods, India relies on monsoon rains for watering nearly 50 per cent of its farmland that lacks irrigation.

"South-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

Why Monsoon Rains Are Important For India

Farming contributes to almost 15 per cent of India’s USD 2.7 trillion economy, and sustains more than half the population of 1.3 billion. Farmers plant crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans in the rainy months of June and July, for which, the harvesting season starts in October. Regular rains during the monsoon season deliver nearly 70 per cent of the water needed in India, for irrigation in farmlands and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. The rains also bring much relief from the searing heat.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, any failure of the monsoon rains can force India to import more edible oils and curb exports of some agricultural produce, sending international prices higher.

How Much Rain Does India require?

Last month, the IMD had forecasted that this year, India is likely to receive average monsoon rains, raising prospects of higher farm and overall economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy. According to IMD, the average, or normal, rainfall is one ranging between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the season beginning in June.

Does an early onset foretell a good monsoon?

No, it does not, just as a delay does not foretell a poor monsoon. An onset is just an event that happens during the progress of the monsoon over the Indian subcontinent. A delay or early arrival by a few days has no bearing on the quality or amount of rainfall or its regional distribution across the country.