Southwest monsoon BIG update: Good news for Himachal residents as rain winds hits state; check IMD weather prediction

The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Himachal Pradesh, covering multiple districts with further advancement expected within two to three days.

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Monsoon Update

Southwest monsoon update: The southwest monsoon officially arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, slightly delayed compared to its normal onset date of June 26. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, the monsoon has already covered the entire Kinnaur district, alongside significant portions of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

Southwest monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh

Weather officials noted that this year’s arrival is also later than last year, when the monsoon hit the mountain state early on June 20. However, the Met office stated that atmospheric conditions remain highly favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance across the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two to three days.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 24: Monsoon progresses in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar; thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi NCR

Agriculture, the main occupation of the people in Himachal Pradesh, provides direct employment to 69 per cent of the population. More than 80 per cent of horticultural and agricultural activities here are rainfed.

Also read: Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

The weather bureau forecast said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over many parts of low hills, adjoining mid hills and light to moderate rainfall over some parts of the high and adjoining mid hills of the state till July 4, with the peak intensity on July 2 and 3. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra districts on July 2; over Una, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts on July 3; and over Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla districts on July 4.

Also read: Has Monsoon reached Delhi NCR? Here’s what IMD has said

It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Kullu districts till July 4. The MeT Department said no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures is expected over the next three to four days; thereafter, they are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies)