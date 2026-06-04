Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for these districts

Southwest monsoon hit the coast of Kerala on Thursday, marking the beginning of rainy season in India.

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Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala: It’s raining in Kerala as the southwest monsoon has set in over the southern state on Thursday. This has marked the beginning of the much-awaited rainy season in India, which will last till September. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon has arrived three days late this year; its usual arrival date is around June 1. With the onset of the monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the next week.

Monsoon Expected To Advance Across India In Phases By Mid-July

After making landfall in the southern state, monsoon will move northward in phases. It will take a week to move into Telangana. The weather department has already withdrawn heatwave alerts across Telangana, noting that temperatures have started decreasing due to changing weather conditions. The monsoon will cover most parts of the country by mid-July.