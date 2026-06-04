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Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for these districts

Southwest monsoon hit the coast of Kerala on Thursday, marking the beginning of rainy season in India.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 4, 2026, 1:31 PM IST
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Kerala monsoon,Weather Live Updates,Delhi heatwave,Weather updates today,weather updates live,Delhi rain,Southwest Monsoon,Southwest Monsoon Arrival in Kerala,Weather Updates | Image: PTI

Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala: It’s raining in Kerala as the southwest monsoon has set in over the southern state on Thursday. This has marked the beginning of the much-awaited rainy season in India, which will last till September. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon has arrived three days late this year; its usual arrival date is around June 1. With the onset of the monsoon, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the next week.

Monsoon Expected To Advance Across India In Phases By Mid-July

After making landfall in the southern state, monsoon will move northward in phases. It will take a week to move into Telangana. The weather department has already withdrawn heatwave alerts across Telangana, noting that temperatures have started decreasing due to changing weather conditions. The monsoon will cover most parts of the country by mid-July.

Read more: Weather Update Today, June 4, 2026: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram? IMD predicts downpours in THESE states, issues Orange alert

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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