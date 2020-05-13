New Delhi: Giving it a sign of great relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16. Also Read - 'This Summer is Unusual,' Says IMD With no Heatwave Forecasts

The development comes as a low pressure area has been formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Wednesday morning.

The IMD updated that the low pressure is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15. It will further intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by May 16.

“In association with the system (cyclone), the conditions will become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar islands around May 16,” the IMD said in a statement.

As part of after-effect, adverse weather condition is likely to be formed over south and central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from May 15 onwards.

However, the Cyclone Warning Division said that the system is under continuous surveillance and the state governments concerned are being informed about it regularly.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the the cyclone will aid in advancement of the monsoon, which is likely to be normal this year.

The IMD said that in general, the onset date of monsoon over Kerala is June 1, which marks the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season in the country.

As per updates from the IMD, the monsoon will be delayed by 3-7 days in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

However, for the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27. Similarly, dates have been revised for Mumbai and Kolkata from June 10 to 11, and for Chennai from June 1 to 4.