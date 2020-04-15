New Delhi: Southwest monsoon will be normal this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday in its forecast for the four-month rainfall season in the country. In an online briefing, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said the Long Period Average (LPA) of monsoon will be 100 per cent which falls in the “normal” category. Also Read - Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi NCR With Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds

“Monsoon will be normal this year,” he said. M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the IMD has revised the onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon from this year. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh to Experience Thunderstorms Today, Yellow Alert Issued; Delhi to Experience Scattered Rainfall

However, the normal onset date over Kerala, which is June 1, will remain the same. Also Read - Days Get Warmer as Delhi's 'Cold Spell' Comes to End, Heat Likely to Rise: IMD