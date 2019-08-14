New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MLA and a key aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

Chatterjee, former Kolkata mayor, joined the BJP in presence of Mukul Roy, a former TMC leader himself.

The former two-time Kolkata mayor had been with TMC since its inception and was believed to be a Mamata-loyalist.

“The BJP will win Kolkata corporation polls early next year,” senior BJP leader Mukul Roy told the media as he welcomed his former Trinamool colleague.

Sovan Chatterjee is an MLA from the Behala Purba assembly constituency.

Since the BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in 2019 elections, several TMC, Congress and Left leaders have joined the party in the state. The TMC bagged 22 seats.

The BJP, which emerged as the second biggest party in the state, is eyeing to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the upcoming Assembly election.