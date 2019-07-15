New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar on Monday quit the Rajya Sabha and his party too. His resignation was accepted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, sources said.

According to a PTI report, there is speculation that Neeraj Shekhar might join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shekhar, the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, met Naidu and told him he is resigning voluntarily and not under any compulsion, the sources said.

He first became a member of the Lok Sabha in 2008 in the by-elections for Ballia constituency. The following year, he won again from the same constituency.

He had been a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since November 26, 2014, and was due to retire on November 25, 2020.

