SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Sparks Controversy, Says ‘Hinduism No Religion, Only Deception’

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya sparks controversy with his remark about how Hinduism is not a religion but just a 'dhokha' (deception). The political leader has also clarified his remark..

Swami Prasad Maurya with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: A controversy has been sparked again by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya who has commented on ‘Hinduism’ calling it a ‘dhokha’ (deception) and not a religion. A video of Swami Prasad Maurya, making this statement has been shared on social media; the SP leader has supported his statement with the past remarks of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they had said that Hinduism is not a religion but just a way of living. Know what Swami Prasad Maurya has said about Hinduism and why has a controversy been made out of the statement..

Swami Prasad Maurya’s Statement On Hinduism

As mentioned earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has made a statement on Hinduism, calling it a ‘deception and not a religion’. Maurya was quoted as saying, “Hindu ek dhokha hai…RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion…Sentiments don’t get hurt when these people make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it causes unrest…”

Statement Sparks Controversy, Clarification And Apology Demanded

The statement has garnered a lot of attention and negative reactions; Hindu outfits are demanding a clarification and a public apology from Swami Prasad Maurya. The outfits have cited potential harm caused by such a declaration; UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai has condemned the statement and has said that strict action must be taken against the SP leader. Swami Chakrapani has also spoken against this controversial remark.

In a Zee News report, he was quoted as saying, “Swami Prasad Maurya is spewing venom. The vessel of his sins is now full… It’s time to run a bulldozer over him. We request the Chief Minister of the state to take a bulldozer action on him. Instead of taking action against him, Akhilesh Yadav has promoted him… His name is Swami Prasad Maurya, but his work aligns with that of a venomous Maulana. He resides here in India bus speaks like a Pakistani.”

