New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP MP Azam Khan, on Tuesday over age discrepancy in the documents submitted for his passport.

The case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena and has been registered owing to suspicion of false and coded documents submitted for the passport. It was found that his birthdate in educational certificates differed from the ones in teaching documents and passports.

FIR registered against Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, over “discrepancy in age proof documents submitted for passport”. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/d3T1bdgByp — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Khan has been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Abdullah, an MLA from Swar-Tanda constituency in Rampur, was recently in controversy after making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada in the run-up to the elections. He had said, “Ali is ours, Bajrang Bali is also ours, we want both of them but do not want Anarkali.”

Khan was also recently chargesheeted for threatening and misbehaving with police personnel while staging a protest outside Mohammad Ali Jauhar University on July 13.