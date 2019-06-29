New Delhi: In a show of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who has decided to resign from the Congress President’s post, Nana Patole, party’s Kisan cell chief and party Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Tarun Kumar stepped down from their respective posts, taking ‘collective responsibility’ for Congress’ humiliating performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul Gandhi is firm on not withdrawing his resignation as Congress president. Loss is a collective responsibility. Hence, I am resigning from the post of chairman of Kisan Congress- AICC and dismissing Kisan Congress body. We are standing with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the interest of the nation,” Patole tweeted in Hindi along with his resignation paper.

Besides, various senior leaders in the Uttar Pradesh Congress put in their papers after taking moral responsibility for party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Also read: ‘Had Offered to Quit After LS Election Defeat,’ Says Kamal Nath)

Among those who have resigned in Uttar Pradesh are Aradhana Misra, deputy leader of the Congress legislative party, senior Vice President Ranjit Singh Judeo, Vice President R.P. Tripathi, General Secretaries Satish Ajmani, Shyam Kishore Shukla and Hanuman Tripathi, spokesmen Dujendra Tripathi, Virendra Madan, Brijendra Singh and Pankaj Tiwari.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Raj Babbar had submitted his resignation soon after the Lok Sabha results came in. The Congress party had also dissolved all the district committees in Uttar Pradesh, saying that it would form a three-member disciplinary committee to look into the gross anti-party activities that took place during the Lok Sabha polls.

Yesterday, the grand old party had dissolved all the 280 block committees in the national capital, even as over 140 party leaders at different levels from several states tendered their resignations in support of the party President.

(With agency inputs)