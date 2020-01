New Delhi: BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday yet again challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 sentences on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing an event in the national capital, Nadda claimed that the Wayanad MP talks without any knowledge.

“The Congress is opposing CAA. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA. It is unfortunate for the country that some people without knowing or understanding anything mislead people,” JP Nadda stated.

The BJP working president also asked Rahul to speak about his problem with the CAA in 2 sentences. “He is leading such a big party and has to decide himself how he has to do it, but he should not mislead the country,” Nadda added.

He also asserted that those opposing the Citizenship Act were making the nation weak.

However, this is not the first time Nadda had dared Gandhi over the CAA. Earlier this month, while speaking at a mammoth rally of booth-level presidents of BJP in Assam, Nadda had asked the former Congress president to say 10 lines about CAA and describe his Opposition to the controversial legislation in 2 lines.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines about the CAA and say in two lines what he opposes in the Act. He (Rahul) does not know anything. He tells people they will be deprived of their passports and Aadhaar cards.But the CAA is for giving and not taking away citizenship”, he had stated then.

Recently, the Congress Working Committee or CWC – the top decision-making body of the party – had passed a resolution against CAA. “The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines,” Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had said.