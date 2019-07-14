Bengaluru: The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa responded to the claims that if rebel MLAs vote against the government, they will be disqualified.

BJP Karnataka president said that the Speaker doesn’t have the right to disqualify anybody because of the Supreme Court’s decision.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain the status quo on resignations of the 10 rebel MLAs.

While Congress leader DK Shivakumar had expressed confidence to take the rebel MLAs back in the fold after yesterday’s meeting with MTB Nagaraj, one of the rebel MLAs, Nagaraj today reached Mumbai with BJP leader R Ashok.

Nagaraj had met Shivakumar yesterday and said that assured Congress to reconsider the resignation stating that he has spent decades in the grand old party.

“There are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj has assured us that he will stay with us,” said Shivakumar after the meeting.

On July 10, Shivakumar camped outside the hotel Rennaisance in Mumbai to meet the disgruntled MLAs after he was barred from entering the hotel. He was later detained by the Mumbai police and deported back to Bengaluru.

He complained that he was forcibly deported to Bengaluru and alleged that everything was done on the behest of BJP who were sitting inside the hotel.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.