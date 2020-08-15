New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort struck a different chord with the nation on Saturday as the PM mentioned sanitary napkins in his Independence Day speech, breaking two traditions in a single stroke — first, Independence day speeches are reserved for lofty announcements, second, statesmen generally skirt issues of apparent social taboo. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: From Health to Biodiversity, PM Modi's Top 5 Announcements

“The government has provided over 5 crore sanitary pads for poor women at Rs 1 each through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi stores,” PM Modi said as he was elaborating the efforts of his government towards empowering the women of the country. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Every Village in Country to be Connected With Optical Fibre in Next 1000 Days, Says Modi

You know what’s #Feminism a male prime minister talking about sanitary napkins from red fort.

Real #IndependenceDay for women — विप्र (@Ram_Yug) August 15, 2020

Sanitary napkins – a taboo – being spoken about from the ramparts of Red Fort. That’s it. Day made. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #happyindependenceday2020 — debadutta upadhyaya (@dash_up_deb) August 15, 2020

Talking about Women Hygiene from the Red Fort – something far away from the convenient politics and strongly considered as taboos – surely need guts. 2014 – access to Toilets

2020 – access to Sanitary napkins.#HappyIndependenceDay#IndependenceDay — Shivya Pandey (@PandeyShivya) August 15, 2020

There was a time Sanitary Napkins were not spoken about even within four walls of homes in India & today Prime Minister Modi spoke about it from Red Fort on Independence Day. That is true Independence of breaking old shackles. — #VishhalThakkaar®🇮🇳 (@vishalgthakkar) August 15, 2020

If Ive to ask ny man from my family to buy me a pack of “sanitary pads”(most likely)dey won’t do hat.reasons best known to them. But “MyPM”went a notch higher🙏for him to talk about providing same thing on a cheaper level for better sanitation needs guts!THIS IS THE MAN WE NEED — WanderingSoul🇮🇳 (@vijayashreenair) August 15, 2020

Can other countries imagine a PM speaking of both women’s achievements and providing sanitary pads widely from a historic platform? If people don’t find this progressive and path-breaking, what will? — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) August 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government is deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the matter. “We have set up a committee to deliberate on the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decisions after the committee submits its report,” he said. The committee was announced in this year’s Budget.

The minimum age of marriage for women is 18 years and 21 for men.

Discussing the role of women in the forces, the prime minister said India is among the countries of the world where women are involved in combat roles in the Navy and the Air Force.

He added that women could comprise one-third of the one lakh new NCC cadets who will be given special training.

“We are expanding NCC in border areas; special training will be provided to about one lakh new NCC cadets, out of which we will try that one-third of them are our daughters,” he said.

On the economic empowerment of women, Prime Minister Modi said 22 crore of the 40 crore jan dhan accounts are of women and about Rs 30,000 crore have been deposited in their accounts during the pandemic.

“Out of Mudra loans worth Rs 25 crore, 70 per cent of them have been taken by our mothers and sisters. Under the Pradhan Matri Awaas Yojna, most registrations are under the name of women,” he added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme, the prime minister said, the government has started giving away sanitary napkins at Re 1 to empower women and also to keep their health in check.

In 6,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, more than five crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time, he said.

Modi also said his government is determined to provide equal employment opportunities to women.