New Delhi: The Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, while addressing the graduating batch of IIT Bombay, quoted a viral hoax on Sanskrit.

“NASA is saying that in the near future if a walking-talking computer will live, then it’ll only be possible because of Sanskrit. NASA is saying this because it’s a scientific language in which words are written exactly the way they are spoken,” said Pokhriyal.

He also claimed that atoms and molecules were discovered by none other than Charak Rishi.

“Who did research on atoms & molecules? The one who researched on atoms and molecules, discovered them, was Charak Rishi,” he added.

Pokhriyal, who started his career as a teacher in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir, is currently overseeing the Draft National Education Policy, an ambitious project of the previous Modi government.

A committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was formed to draft the new education policy by the HRD Ministry previously headed by Prakash Javadekar, who is now Information and Broadcasting minister.

Nishank, a PhD from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University in Garhwal, has authored over 35 books.