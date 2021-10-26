New Delhi: Upping the ante against Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday claimed that the officail ‘did not follow proper rules in 26 cases’. Referring to a letter allegedly from an anonymus NCB emoloyee, Malik also claimed that a number of people have been framed in false cases.Also Read - Rave Party Raids 'Pre-planned', Says Nawab Malik; Claims NCB Released 3 Detainees, Including BJP Leader's Kin

“The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases.Panchnamas were drafted at NCB office. We demand an investigation into this”, Malik said addressing a presser today.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared the letter and said,”As a responsible citizen, I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede.”

Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter pic.twitter.com/uPAO2F5XKP — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Reacting to the letter, Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai said that necessary action will be taken. “I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action,” Jain told reporters when asked about the Maharashtra Minister’s letter claiming fraud within the central probe agency.

‘Wankhede Used Forged Documents to Get IRS Job’

Earlier on Monday, Wankhede claimed that Wankhede used forged documents including his birth certificate. Taking to micro-blogging site, Malik shared a photo of the purported certificate, saying “Sameer Dawood Wankhede ka yahan se shuru hua furjiwada. (Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s document forging started from here).”

The document posted by Malik on Twitter mentioned the name of the NCB official’s father as Dawood. Wankhede said his father’s name is Dnyandev, who was an excise official.

‘Wankheded, a Muslim by Birth’

Meanwhilke, Nawab Malik also claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth. “NCB zonal director Wankhede’s name is ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’, and he is a Muslim by birth. I have published his birth certificate (online). I had to make an effort to find it. He got the IRS job on bogus certificate. I shall reveal more such acts of his ‘bogusgiri’,” he said.

“In the past 15 days, whenever I spoke on various subjects like the Maldives tour (of Wankhede), I didn’t get any answers and they were termed as political allegations. But, now the truth has come out,” he added.

For the unversed, Malik has been targeting Wankhede after his son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case. The minister had claimed that NCB officials booked Sameer Khan under wrong charges and no banned drug was found in his possession.