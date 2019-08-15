New Delhi: A special border personnel meeting was held between Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the Indian side of Nathu La pass in Sikkim on Thursday to celebrate the former’s 73rd Independence Day.

The PLA delegation comprised of several officers and soldiers. The celebrations were held with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties, foster trust between the two nations’ troops and promote peace and tranquillity.

A number of cultural programmes were also held after the meeting wherein both sides portrayed their rich culture.

Pleasantries were exchanges in north Sikkim at Kongra La. PLA delegation’s participation in the event was also a reciprocal gesture to the Indian Army personnel joining them for celebrations of PLA Founding Day earlier.

Indian Army troops deployed in remote and high altitude areas of North Sikkim also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag at different forward posts with great zeal.

Such meetings and joint celebration not only boost the morale of armies but also fosters mutual respect between them.