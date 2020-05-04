New Delhi: If you are desperate for liquor during the lockdown, then think twice. The Delhi government on Monday night has decided to charge 70 per cent extra tax on liquor from Tuesday amid coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Except Bhopal, Indore And Ujjain, Liquor Shops to Reopen in 49 Districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday

Terming the new tax ‘special corona fee’, the Delhi government in a late night order stated that the police should allow the liquor shops to remain open from 9 AM till 6:30 PM daily. Also Read - After 'Liquor Chaos' in Delhi, CM Kejriwal Warns of Closing Shops if Social Distancing Violated

It is believed that the move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“70 per cent ‘Special Corona Fee’ has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday,” the order from the government stated.

The development comes after the idea was discussed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the government’s earnings and economy have been badly affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He had said the Delhi government earned Rs 3,500 crore in April 2019, but only Rs 300 crore in April this year.

Apart from Delhi, neighbouring Haryana is also considering to impose a variable ‘COVID cess’ on liquor to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day.