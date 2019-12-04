New Delhi: The government has decided to set up a special court at Mahabubnagar District Court to hear the case of gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana, stated news agency ANI.

The proposal to set up the fast-track court for trial in the case was sent by the Law Secretary and the same was approved by the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

Last week, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up the court to ensure expeditious trial and stringent punishment to the guilty.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.

Cyberabad police on November 29 arrested all four accused — two truck drivers and two cleaners. According to police, they trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of her scooting and committed the heinous crime when she reached a toll gate to pick her parked vehicle and return home.

The gruesome crime triggered nation-wide outrage with people from all walks of life demanding death penalty for the guilty.

(With agency inputs)