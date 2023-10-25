Special Forces Training School Gets ‘Cutting-Edge’ Vertical Wind Tunnel; Watch Video

The state-of-the-art wind tunnel is set to refine the Combat Freefall (CFF) skills of armed forces personnel.

This project, a first of its kind in the Indian Army, will deliver simulated training on combat freefall to the special forces.

Special Forces: In a landmark move to augment the training infrastructure of special forces and combat free-fallers, the Special Forces Training School (SFTS) at Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, gets the Indian Army’s first Vertical Wind Tunnel (VWT). General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, virtually inaugurated the facility. The state-of-the-art wind tunnel is set to refine the Combat Freefall (CFF) skills of armed forces personnel.

#WATCH | Vertical wind tunnel installed at the Indian Army’s Special Forces Training School at Bukloh, Himachal Pradesh. For airborne operations, the Indian Army for the first time has introduced a vertical wind tunnel that provides simulation as per the air operations to train… pic.twitter.com/BA5y6fshTq — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

As part of the ongoing transformation of the Indian Army, technology is being infused into the training methodologies. Installation of a VWT is also a step in that direction. Functioning as a freefall simulator, the VWT creates a column of air at specific velocities, orchestrating different CFF conditions. The system offers a controlled environment, enabling trainees to enhance their skills by simulating real-life freefall conditions.

The VWT’s integration into the CFF training curriculum at SFTS brings forth numerous pay-offs. The system simulates varied freefall scenarios which is crucial in assessing individual reactions to numerous situations in an airborne operating environment. It reduces potential instability in the air and during parachute deployment thereby assisting trainees to get used to free-fall conditions. The VWT is not only beneficial for beginners but also an exceptional resource for delivering advanced training to seasoned free-fallers and CFF instructors.

Installation of the first VWT is aligned with the current impetus given to modernising the training infrastructure in the Indian Army. This project, a first of its kind in the Indian Army, will deliver simulated training on combat freefall to the special forces. It is poised to greatly enhance the operational readiness of the future-ready Indian Army, ensuring that the special forces are fully prepared to tackle contemporary challenges of current and future battlefields. It promises faster and more precise training results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.