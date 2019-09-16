New Delhi: After the White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump will be joining Narendra Modi at his Houston event, the Prime Minister on Monday took to Twitter to express pleasure at the prospect, calling it “the special gesture”.

“The special gesture of President DonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi,” PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to welcoming Donald Trump at the event.

“A special gesture by POTUS, signifying the special friendship b/w India & USA! Delighted that President Donald Trump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme.”

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary said in a statement, “On Sept 22, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Houston, Texas,& Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore important partnerships between the United States & India & Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Indian PM Narendra Modi.”

Notably, Narendra Modi will address a gathering of 50,000 people at the NRG Stadium in Houston on September 22. Titled as ‘Howdy, Modi!’, the event is being hosted by the Texas India Forum and the Indian Diaspora in the United States.

The previous two events were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

Nearly 3.2 million Indian Americans constitute the richest ethnic group in the US with a median income of $110,000, according to the US Census Bureau figures for 2016.