SIR Extension in UP: Voters can file claims till March 6; final list to be published on…; know key details

The new schedule from the Election Commission of India (ECI) states that the period of claims and objections can now be made till March 6, 2026.

SIR Extension

SIR Extension: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has once again extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This allows the voters and the government parties to raise claims and objections. They can be raised and submitted from January 6 to March 6, 2026. This comes after the feedback from some parties who sought an extended window to make sure that no eligible voter is left out in the cycle. Alongside, the final list of the electoral roll will now be published on April 10, 2026.

Change in the SIR schedule

The new schedule from the Election Commission of India (ECI) states that the period of claims and objections can now be made till March 6, 2026. Earlier, the date was February 6. Now, the final electoral rolls will be published on April 10, 2026. Initially, the date was March 6.

Who decided on the extension?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh. This is now the fourth extension of SIR in the state, and the final dates of the electoral roll will be published on April 10. The Election Commission, on Thursday, wrote a letter to the UP Chief Electoral Officer mentioning that his request has been considered and the schedule has again been revised.

Numbers so far

Between the dates October 27 and January 6, almost 16.18 lakh applications of Form-6 were submitted and almost 49,339 applications of Form-7. Between January 6 and February 4, more than 37.8 lakh Form 6 applications were submitted, and between January 6 and February 5, almost 82,684 applications were submitted. Only on February 5, a record-breaking 351,745 Form 6 applications were submitted.

The new schedule, as announced by the Election Commission, will ensure a better and more inclusive voter list in the mentioned states. In addition, it will provide more time for the verification, correction, and updating of the electoral rolls before the final list is published on April 10, 2026.

