Parliament Session LIVE: Mayawati Says Reservation Bill Was Brought To ‘Allure’ Women Before Polls

The Centre on Wednesday will seek support for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Bill for discussion.

Updated: September 20, 2023 2:53 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Parliament Session Day 3 Live: Mayawati Says Reservation Bill Was Brought To ‘Allure’ Women Before Elections
Special Parliament Session Day 3 Live Updates: The special session of the Parliament is going to be historic on Wednesday as it is highly anticipated that the revolutionary Women’s Reservation Bill could be passed with a full majority. Notably, the Bill was introduced in the new Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday but due to the adjournment of the House, this significant bill will be discussed again on Wednesday. During the session, PM Modi emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contributions to the nation increase further.

It should be noted that the Parliament’s special session started on September 18 and will conclude on September 22. MPS on September 19 were shifted from the old Parliament building to the new one. PM Modi urged all not to forget the old building as it will remain a witness to a myriad of historic decisions and moments.

Special Parliament Session Day 3: Check Live Updates Here

 

  • Sep 20, 2023 1:04 PM IST

    Mayawati on When Women’s Reservation Bill Will be Implemented

    On Women’s Reservation Bill BSP chief Mayawati says, “According to this bill the reservation will not be provided to women in the country in the coming 15-16 years. After the passing of this bill, it wouldn’t be implemented immediately. First, a census in the country would be conducted and after this delimitation of seats would be done. A census takes a lot of time…After this, only this bill would be implemented…It is clear that this bill is not brought with an intention to give reservations to women. But to give an allurement to the women before the upcoming elections…

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Sanjay Singh on Women’s Reservation Bill

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, “This is definitely not a Women’s Reservation Bill, this is ‘Mahila Bewakoof Banao’ Bill. We have been saying this because none of the promises made by them have been fulfilled ever since PM Modi came to power. This is another ‘jumla’ brought by them…If you want to implement the Bill, AAP stands with you completely but implement it in 2024. Do you think the women of the country are fools? Anti-women BJP has brought one more ‘jumla’ in the name of the Bill. Women of the country, political parties understand these election tactics. So, we say that if their intentions are clear, implement it in 2024…”

  • Sep 20, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    Sonia Gandhi Wants Women’s Quota For SC, ST, OBC

    Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday began the discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on the third day of the special session of Parliament.

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    Women’s Reservation Bill | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi says, “…On behalf of Indian National Congress, I stand in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023…”

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    On the copies of the Constitution given to Parliamentarians, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi says, “In the preamble it (the words ‘socialist secular’) were not there.”

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    “On behalf of the Congress party, I stand in support of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023’ (Women’s Reservation Bill),” says Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    I stand to support the bill: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha during debate on women’s reservation bill

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    Bill Will Enhance The Dignity Of Women, Says Arjun Ram Meghwal

    Women’s Reservation Bill | Union Law & Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, “…This Bill will enhance the dignity of women as well as equality of opportunities. Women will get representation. There are four important clauses…”

  • Sep 20, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Special Parliament Session Live Updates

    On Women’s Reservation Bill, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi says, “It was Rajiv ji’s (Gandhi’s) dream (Bill).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

