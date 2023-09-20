live

Parliament Session LIVE: Mayawati Says Reservation Bill Was Brought To ‘Allure’ Women Before Polls

The Centre on Wednesday will seek support for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Bill for discussion.

Special Parliament Session Day 3 Live Updates: The special session of the Parliament is going to be historic on Wednesday as it is highly anticipated that the revolutionary Women’s Reservation Bill could be passed with a full majority. Notably, the Bill was introduced in the new Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday but due to the adjournment of the House, this significant bill will be discussed again on Wednesday. During the session, PM Modi emphasized the need for the inclusion of more women in policy-making so that their contributions to the nation increase further.

It should be noted that the Parliament’s special session started on September 18 and will conclude on September 22. MPS on September 19 were shifted from the old Parliament building to the new one. PM Modi urged all not to forget the old building as it will remain a witness to a myriad of historic decisions and moments.

Special Parliament Session Day 3: Check Live Updates Here

