Home

News

Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti React To Women’s Reservation Bill

live

Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti React To Women’s Reservation Bill

Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi is at the Old Parliament Building where a group photo with all the MPs is being clicked. The session today will take place at the new Parliament House, check here for live updates.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (L) and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah. (ANI Photos)

New Delhi: It is Day 2 of the Special Parliament Session today, September 19, 2023; the day is historic as from today, the MPs will be sitting in the new Parliament House. Before the session officially begins at the new Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all other Members of Parliament will be getting group photos clicked at the old Parliament House. On the first day of the Session, PM Modi discussed the history of the Old Parliament House and the iconic moments that the building has witnessed in the last 75 years. On the second day, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet at 1:15 PM and the Rajya Sabha will be meeting at 2:15 PM. On Monday evening, in a special Cabinet meeting which was chaired by PM Modi, the Women’s Reservation Bill was also cleared and is expected to be tabled in the new Parliament on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES