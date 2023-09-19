Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti React To Women’s Reservation Bill
live

Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti React To Women’s Reservation Bill

Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi is at the Old Parliament Building where a group photo with all the MPs is being clicked. The session today will take place at the new Parliament House, check here for live updates.

Updated: September 19, 2023 4:19 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti React To Women’s Reservation Bill
Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (L) and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah. (ANI Photos)

New Delhi: It is Day 2 of the Special Parliament Session today, September 19, 2023; the day is historic as from today, the MPs will be sitting in the new Parliament House. Before the session officially begins at the new Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all other Members of Parliament will be getting group photos clicked at the old Parliament House. On the first day of the Session, PM Modi discussed the history of the Old Parliament House and the iconic moments that the building has witnessed in the last 75 years. On the second day, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet at 1:15 PM and the Rajya Sabha will be meeting at 2:15 PM. On Monday evening, in a special Cabinet meeting which was chaired by PM Modi, the Women’s Reservation Bill was also cleared and is expected to be tabled in the new Parliament on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:59 PM IST

    On Women’s Reservation Bill, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, “NDA government is about to complete 10 years. If they had done this earlier, women would have had a chance to participate in large numbers in the 2024 elections. But it is better late than never, it is a good thing. This will be an important step in the progress of the country.”

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    On Women’s Reservation Bill, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says, “Let it come. We have implemented it here at the levels that were appropriate for us in the Panchayats and local bodies. We did it much before Govt of India, much before August 5, 2019. We have never opposed the process of reservation so that women get their rightful place in the decision-making of this country.”


  • Sep 19, 2023 3:30 PM IST

    LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says “…They don’t give us credit but I want to bring to their notice that the Women Reservation Bill was already passed in 2010 but it was stopped…”

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:27 PM IST

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:19 PM IST

    Special Parliament Session Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi PM Thanks Rajya Sabha members

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:09 PM IST

    PM Modi Addresses Rajya Sabha In New Parliament

    PM Modi, after a powerful speech in the Lok Sabha, is now addressing the Rajya Sabha in its first session in the New Parliament house

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:03 PM IST

    Esha Gupta Calls ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’ A Progressive Step

    Esha Gupta has said, ‘It’s a beautiful thing that PM Modi has done. It’s a very progressive thought…’

  • Sep 19, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut Credits PM Modi For Women’s Reservation Bill

    This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt, says Kangana Ranaut.

  • Sep 19, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

    Lok Sabha adjourned for day after introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

  • Sep 19, 2023 2:35 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha Session Began In New Parliament

    Along with the Lok Sabha, session at Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building also began; it was later adjourned till 2:47 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>