New Delhi: Migrant workers, students, tourists and others who are stuck a different places will be provided with special trains to ferry them home, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday, in a huge respite for people stranded amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The trains will be operated by the Ministry of Railways, a revised order of the Home Ministry read. "MoR will designated nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets; and for social distancing and other safty measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains," the order read.

Special trains for migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons have been planned to run today from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

The central order comes hours after a special “one-off” train took stranded migrants from Telangana to their homes in Jharkhand.

The Centre had faced a lot of criticism from state governments for arranging buses to transport stranded people to their home states. It was seen as impractical to make them travel for such long hours from state to state on road by buses.

Earlier today, a special train was run for 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. The 24 coach train started which started its journey at 4:50 am today will arrive at Hatia in Jharkhand at 11 pm tonight.