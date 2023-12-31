Speculation Rises On Nitish Kumar’s Next Move As Speaker of Bihar Assembly Visits Lalu Yadav

The JD(U) on Friday saw a change at its helm as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously re-elected as president of the party at a meeting of the party's national executive in Delhi. This came after Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, resigned from the post. It is not the first time Nitish Kumar has taken over as president of the party.

Speculation Rises On Nitish Kumar's Next Move As Speaker of Bihar Assembly Visits Lalu Yadav

Patna: Amidst Bihar’s political turbulence, sparked off by Rajiv Ranjan Singh’s stepping down as JD (U) chief, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the Speaker of the state assembly, made a Sunday visit to Lalu Yadav, head of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Alongside him was the Environment Minister, Tej Pratap. As Nitish Kumar takes the leadership hat post Singh’s resignation, there’s bustling conjecture on Nitish’s forthcoming political manoeuvre in Bihar, as per a report by ANI.

Trending Now

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Elected Party President

The JD(U) on Friday saw a change at its helm as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously re-elected as president of the party at a meeting of the party’s national executive in Delhi. This came after Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, resigned from the post. It is not the first time Nitish Kumar has taken over as president of the party.

You may like to read

In 2016, he became party president after replacing Sharad Yadav. In 2013, he broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. Kumar, who harboured prime ministerial ambitions himself, took offence to the BJP nominating Modi for the top post.

In 2017, Kumar forged a grand alliance with the RJD and Congress and returned as chief minister in 2015. He walked out of the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and choking governance in the state.

Nitish Kumar Snapped Ties With BJP Once Again In 2022

In 2022, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP once again, alleging the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him. Earlier, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), who on Friday resigned as party chief, has termed “untrue and misleading” reports in a section of media about his having to leave the post due to an alleged effort to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Chief Minister of Bihar and said he had voluntarily stepped down due to busyness related to work concerning his constituency.

“The news was published prominently in a leading newspaper and some news channels showed that I had to resign in an attempt to make Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister. A news item has also been published that on December 20, a meeting of a dozen MLAs was held in the office of a minister, in which I was also present. The report has talked about a rift in JD-U. This news is completely misleading, untrue and tarnishes my image,” the statement said.

“I was in Delhi with the Chief Minister on December 20 and took part in a meeting with all the MPs at the CM’s Delhi residence in the evening,” it added. The MP alleged that the news was published to “tarnish image” and raised questions about his “37-year-old ties with Nitish Kumarji.”

BJP Leader Sushil Modi’s Big Claim

Sushil Modi claimed that the big churn in the JD (U) has set off a power ‘game’ in Bihar’s primary ruling party, and a lot more would happen in the coming days, the report said.

“We said earlier that only Lalan Singh would be removed as he engineered the exit of 12–13 sitting JD (U) MLAs from the party and even made attempts to install (deputy CM) Tejashwi Yadav as CM by joining hands with Lalu Yadav. However, Nitish Kumar got a whiff of what was about to happen and preempted the move. Lalan Singh’s stepping down was a timely move. It is just the start of a game and a lot is left to happen,” he said. However, he ruled out Nitish’s return to the NDA, saying there was no way back for him into the saffron fold.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.